Sale remains without a clear timeline for his return from Tommy John surgery, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale underwent the procedure in late March. A typical recovery timeline would see him back on a big-league mound sometime in the middle of the 2021 season, though it's difficult to predict his exact return date with any precision. While manager Alex Cora declined to give a timeline for the lefty's return Tuesday, he did note that his recovery was coming along well.