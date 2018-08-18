Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not concerned about shoulder injury

Sale is not very concerned about his shoulder despite landing on the disabled list Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale said his shoulder doesn't hurt as much as it did the first time he hit the DL back on July 31, but it didn't respond as well as he'd hoped following his first start back Sunday against the Orioles, so he'll need some more time off. It's certainly a good sign that he's unconcerned, but the fact that he's landed on the DL twice in three weeks with the same injury is nevertheless worrisome.