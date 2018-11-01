Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not expected to require surgery
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Sale is unlikely to need surgery on his shoulder this offseason and should be "100 percent" by spring training, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox are hopeful that Sale only requires a little rest in order to completely heal the shoulder injury that bothered him from late July through early September. Even though the left-hander was able to work his way back for the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs, it was evident that Sale wasn't fully operational. Earlier this week, Boston exercised its club option on Sale for the 2019 season, which was an obvious decision given that he was owed just $15 million for next year.
