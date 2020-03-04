Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not expecting Tommy John
Sale (elbow) is not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery at this point, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old is expected to avoid surgery and will meet with arm specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache later this week for another opinion. Dr. ElAttrache will be the third specialist to have examined Sale's MRI results, which should rule out the possibility of the southpaw making a quick turnaround from the injured list. The Red Sox should have an updated timeline on the injury within the next few days, but it is almost certain that seven-time All Star will spend greater than the minimum 15 days on the IL.
