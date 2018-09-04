Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not returning over weekend

Sale (shoulder) won't return to Boston over the weekend but will instead throw a bullpen session Saturday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Sale made just a single start in August between two stints on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. His latest stint will continue for at least a little while longer, though Ian Browne of MLB.com reports that Sale could be used as an "opener" at some point during Boston's upcoming homestand, which lasts from Sept. 7-16.