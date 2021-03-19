Sale is behind schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and has yet to throw off a mound due to non-elbow-related setbacks, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom toldMLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Friday.

Sale is a year removed from the procedure, at which point most pitchers have advanced to mound work. Sale isn't there yet, as he dealt with neck stiffness over the winter and then came down with COVID-19. While those setbacks might ultimately delay his timeline somewhat, it's certainly a positive that nothing has gone wrong with his arm thus far. He remains without a precise timeline for his return to game action.