Sale was officially activated as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled season debut against the Orioles, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale will be pitching at the big-league level for the first time in just over two years, as his last outing took place Aug. 13, 2019 in Cleveland. He was shut down with elbow issues after that start, and while Tommy John surgery was initially deemed unnecessary, he eventually underwent the procedure in March of 2020. Expectations for a pitcher in his first few starts following such a long absence should be somewhat muted, though Sale has certainly looked like his old self across 20 rehab innings, striking out 35 while walking five and allowing just three runs. He reached 80 pitches in his most recent outing, so he should be able to handle something close to a full workload Saturday.