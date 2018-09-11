Red Sox's Chris Sale: Officially activated for short start
Sale (shoulder) was activated as expected Tuesday and will be used as the opener against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The original plan was for Sale to throw a pair of innings as the opener over the weekend, but he ended up needing a few more days. The Red Sox have an eight-game lead in the race for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs, so they can afford to be very cautious with their ace. The plan is for him to throw two innings Tuesday and build up one inning at a time over the rest of the regular season. That leaves him unlikely to pitch the five innings required to get a win until his final start of the season and will severely limit his strikeout total.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....