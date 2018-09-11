Red Sox's Chris Sale: Officially activated for short start

Sale (shoulder) was activated as expected Tuesday and will be used as the opener against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The original plan was for Sale to throw a pair of innings as the opener over the weekend, but he ended up needing a few more days. The Red Sox have an eight-game lead in the race for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs, so they can afford to be very cautious with their ace. The plan is for him to throw two innings Tuesday and build up one inning at a time over the rest of the regular season. That leaves him unlikely to pitch the five innings required to get a win until his final start of the season and will severely limit his strikeout total.