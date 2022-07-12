The Red Sox activated Sale (ribs) from the 60-day injured list before his 2022 debut Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale will make his first start of the season against a depleted Rays lineup. The lefty displayed good stuff and velocity during his rehab starts but struggled with command at times, so it remains to be seen how he performs in his first big-league start since October.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: On pitch limit Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tuesday return confirmed•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Season debut likely coming Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Struggles to throw strikes in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Starting Wednesday in Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets to 52 pitches•