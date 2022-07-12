Sale (ribs) is scheduled to throw about 85 pitches when he makes his season debut Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Sale, who was up to 72 pitches in his final rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester last Wednesday, will be working on an extra day of rest. He's penciled in to next start Sunday against the Yankees, the final game before the All-Star break.
