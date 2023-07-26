Sale (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday if he gets through Thursday's live batting practice session with no issues, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The live BP session will come after Sale completed another bullpen session over the weekend. The Red Sox have discussed the possibility of bringing the left-hander back early and have him get built back up at the big-league level, so it's possible he could make just the one rehab start. Sale has been out since early June with a stress reaction in his left scapula.