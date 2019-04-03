Red Sox's Chris Sale: Outdueled in Oakland

Sale (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out one in a 1-0 loss to the A's.

The southpaw settled in nicely after giving up a first-inning homer to Matt Chapman, but unfortunately for Sale, Boston's bats never did. Of more concern was his velocity -- he had trouble breaking 90 mph with his fastball, and Sale managed only six swinging strikes in 87 pitches. The Red Sox ace will get a little extra rest before he takes the mound again next Tuesday, at home against the struggling Blue Jays.