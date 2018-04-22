Red Sox's Chris Sale: Overshadowed in strong start

Sale (1-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 10 across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Athletics.

Sale is rarely overshadowed by other starting pitchers, but that was the case as his counterpart, Sean Manaea, threw the season's first no-hitter Saturday night. Sale was strong in his own right but wasn't especially dominant by his standards as he allowed five extra-base hits, including a home run and three doubles. Even so, the end result is nothing concerning and he remains one of the most dominant starting pitchers.