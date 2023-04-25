Sale (1-2) took the loss Monday as Boston was downed 5-4 by Baltimore, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings without striking out a batter.

While the veteran lefty did keep the ball in the park, four of the O's hits went for doubles as Sale gave up plenty of loud contact after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. He also wasn't fooling anyone, as he managed a paltry two swinging strikes among his 83 pitches. Sale has only one quality start through his first five outings of the season and has yet to string together back-to-back solid performances, saddling him with an 8.22 ERA and 1.74 WHIP despite a 30:10 K:BB through 23 innings. He'll try to turn things around his next time out, which is likely to come at home this weekend against the Guardians.