Sale (1-2) took the loss Monday as Boston was downed 5-4 by Baltimore, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings without striking out a batter.
While the veteran lefty did keep the ball in the park, four of the O's hits went for doubles as Sale gave up plenty of loud contact after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. He also wasn't fooling anyone, as he managed a paltry two swinging strikes among his 83 pitches. Sale has only one quality start through his first five outings of the season and has yet to string together back-to-back solid performances, saddling him with an 8.22 ERA and 1.74 WHIP despite a 30:10 K:BB through 23 innings. He'll try to turn things around his next time out, which is likely to come at home this weekend against the Guardians.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dazzles in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start pushed back a day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gives up five in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out seven, earns win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Allows seven runs in season debut•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Some good, some bad Tuesday•