Red Sox's Chris Sale: Picks up first win of 2018

Sale (1-0) allowed a single run on eight hits while striking out eight batters through six innings to collect his first win of the season during Tuesday's 14-1 victory over the Yankees.

This was the lefty's third consecutive gem to start the campaign, and he's been a little unlucky to have recorded just the single win. He's only allowed two runs through 17 innings while piling up an impressive 23 strikeouts. Sale will have the odd rough outing over the course of the year, but barring injury, he projects to remain an elite hurler in all settings. He lines up to face Baltimore at home next.