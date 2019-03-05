Red Sox's Chris Sale: Pitching in minors next week

Sale is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game March 11, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The outing is expected to mark the final step for Sale before the Red Sox incorporate him into their Grapefruit League pitching schedule, likely later that same week. Sale notably experienced a decline in velocity after returning from a shoulder injury in time for the Red Sox's run to the World Series this season, so the radar readings for the southpaw could bear watching this spring.

