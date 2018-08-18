Red Sox's Chris Sale: Placed on DL with shoulder issue

Sale was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15 with mild left shoulder inflammation.

Sale had only just returned from the DL for the same issue and seemed unaffected, striking out 12 batters over five scoreless innings against the Orioles last Sunday. The fact that the issue is being declared as "mild" is a positive sign, but it's certainly worrying to see him go down twice with the same injury in such a short span of time.