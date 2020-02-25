Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plan comes into focus

Sale will throw an extended batting practice session later this week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale, who felt good following a bullpen session Sunday, will simulate a multiple-inning situation during the extended bullpen. "He'll throw, probably take a couple minute breather and then get up and throw again. It's kind of an up-and-down for him," said interim manager Ron Roenicke. Sale, who was shut down early in camp due to pneumonia, may not get the six spring starts Boston had hoped for him. It's not yet clear when he'll begin to get into Grapefruit League games.

More News
Our Latest Stories