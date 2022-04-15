Sale (ribs) played catch prior to Friday's game against Minnesota, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Sale has been sidelined since the start of spring training due to a stress fracture on the right side of his ribcage, but it's encouraging that he's now able to begin a throwing program. The southpaw is on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to appear in major-league games until at least early June. He said Friday that he's thrown approximately five times in the last week but doesn't yet have a timetable to begin mound work.