Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plays catch Sunday

Sale (shoulder) played catch prior to Sunday's game and is expected to throw again during Monday's off day, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox will have a better idea where Sale's at following Monday's session. If all goes well, he's expected to return to the rotation this coming weekend when the Red Sox are in Baltimore for four games in three days. Manager Alex Cora is leaning toward delaying his return until this weekend, because it puts the left-hander on a schedule to avoid having to bat when the Red Sox are in Philadelphia for an interleague series Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.