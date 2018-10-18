Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plays catch Thursday
Sale (illness) played catch in the outfield prior to Game 5 of the ALCS in Houston, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Sale was ruled out for Thursday's game 24 hours ago, but is potentially in line for a Game 6 start Saturday should the Astros extend the series with a victory Thursday night. The left-hander admitted that he was still feeling a bit fatigued and weak Wednesday morning after going to the hospital for a stomach illness this past weekend, so it was a good sign to see him back on the field Thursday afternoon.
