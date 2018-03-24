Red Sox's Chris Sale: Precautionary exit to Saturday's game
Sale was hit on the left thigh by a comebacker and was removed from Saturday's contest, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sale appeared to be okay following the incident, as he walked off the field without any noticeable limp or sign of pain. He did fall to the ground immediately after being struck by the line drive and should be considered day-to-day until he's evaluated by team doctors. The southpaw is scheduled to face Tampa Bay on Opening Day this Thursday. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Struggles with command Monday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans seven Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Looking to avoid end-of-season slump•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?