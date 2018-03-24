Red Sox's Chris Sale: Precautionary exit to Saturday's game

Sale was hit on the left thigh by a comebacker and was removed from Saturday's contest, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Sale appeared to be okay following the incident, as he walked off the field without any noticeable limp or sign of pain. He did fall to the ground immediately after being struck by the line drive and should be considered day-to-day until he's evaluated by team doctors. The southpaw is scheduled to face Tampa Bay on Opening Day this Thursday. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.