Red Sox's Chris Sale: Put on DL with shoulder inflammation
Sale was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to mild left shoulder inflammation retroactive to Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
This announcement relatively came as a surprise since it isn't exactly clear as to when Sale suffered this injury. He will now miss his upcoming start against the Yankees on Thursday as Brian Johnson is set to take his spot in the rotation. The Red Sox are calling this a "mild" case and they aren't expecting Sale to miss more than one start, so he could be back in action as soon as Aug. 7 against the Blue Jays. In a corresponding move, Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
