Red Sox's Chris Sale: Ramps up throwing

Sale (shoulder) threw from flat ground again Friday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Sale said he gave it everything he had and felt fine afterwards, a solid indication that he could be cleared for mound work soon. Seeing as the southpaw suffered a setback following his first DL stint, the Red Sox figure to handle him with extra caution this time around.

More News
Our Latest Stories