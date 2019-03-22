Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reaches extension with Red Sox
Sale is in agreement on a five-year extension with the Red Sox, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Sale is set to make his third consecutive Opening Day start for Boston and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. According the Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal is expected to be worth about $150 million and would put the left-hander under contract through 2024. Sale has a 2.56 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13.2 K/9 over 59 starts since being acquired by the Red Sox prior to the 2017 season.
