Red Sox's Chris Sale: Ready after bullpen session

Sale (shoulder) threw nearly 50 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday and declared he's ready to go Sunday against Baltimore, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sale was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mild case of inflammation in his shoulder. The Red Sox were probably looking for a reason to shut him down a bit as the left-hander tired toward the end of last season. From August through the end of the 2017 season, Sale posted a 4.09 ERA.