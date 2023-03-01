Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Sale (wrist) is in line to make his Grapefruit League debut early next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora's comments came before Sale completed another live batting practice session Wednesday, with Abraham noting that the southpaw tossed two innings and 43 pitches during the workout. Assuming Sale experiences no complications coming out of throwing live batting practice, he could be cleared to cover around two or three innings in his first Grapefruit League start. Sale reported to spring training with no restrictions, but the Red Sox have nonetheless chosen to take things slowly with the prized lefty after he made just two starts in 2022 while missing time with a stress fracture in his rib cage, a broken finger and right wrist surgery. Even so, Sale will be ready to go for Opening Day so long as he avoids any setbacks in his handful of spring outings.