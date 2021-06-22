Sale (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will face hitters Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sale had some hiccups over the winter as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, dealing with minor neck and back issues as well as COVID-19, but it's been smooth sailing for him for a while now. He still doesn't have a precise timeline for his return, but a rehab assignment in early July seems very possible given his progress thus far.
