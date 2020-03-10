Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reassessment coming soon
Sale (elbow) will be reassessed within the next week, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Sale would be reassessed 10-to-14 days after the date he was originally shut down, which happened at the start of March. After three opinions on Sale's left elbow, Tommy John surgery hasn't been recommended. The plan has been for him to rest, as his UCL is still intact, and see how his elbow responds. We should know more about whether or not that plan is working and what the lefty's next steps are soon.
