Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reassessment still on tap

Sale (elbow) is still scheduled to be reevaluated sometime next week despite the suspension of spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale has dealt with both pneumonia and a flexor strain in his pitching elbow during spring training, but interim manager Ron Roenicke indicated that the team will currently keep his throwing program in place despite the stoppage in play over coronavirus concerns. The southpaw was scheduled to throw Friday before play stopped, and it's unclear whether that session occurred. Sale's reaction to increased usage will likely determine his next steps in his recovery process.