Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reassessment still on tap
Sale (elbow) is still scheduled to be reevaluated sometime next week despite the suspension of spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sale has dealt with both pneumonia and a flexor strain in his pitching elbow during spring training, but interim manager Ron Roenicke indicated that the team will currently keep his throwing program in place despite the stoppage in play over coronavirus concerns. The southpaw was scheduled to throw Friday before play stopped, and it's unclear whether that session occurred. Sale's reaction to increased usage will likely determine his next steps in his recovery process.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reassessment coming soon•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not expecting Tommy John•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting third opinion on elbow•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Headed for elbow MRI•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Simulated game set for Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...