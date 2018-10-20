Red Sox's Chris Sale: Recovered from illness

Sale is feeling better Saturday after battling an illness during the ALCS, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale also provided more details about the nature of the issue, which he said was due to an infection caused by a belly button ring. The lefty was hospitalized and scratched from his scheduled start for Game 5 of the ALCS, though he would have started Game 6 if necessary. It appears that he should have no issues by Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.