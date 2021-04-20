Sale (elbow), who threw in the outfield at Fenway Park on Tuesday, will head to Florida to continue his rehab Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
He has not advanced to mound work yet, but Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe noted that he was throwing with some fervor prior to Tuesday's game. Sale seems to be getting stronger and is closing in on advancing to mound work.
