Sale (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale has been out all year while recovering from a stress fracture in his right rib cage. The Red Sox went back and forth on whether he'd be best served returning as a starter or reliever but eventually decided that a return to his starting role would be best. That means he'll need quite a long rehab process, which may keep him out until sometime around the All-Star break.