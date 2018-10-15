Red Sox's Chris Sale: Released from hospital

Sale (illness) was released from the hospital Monday and cleared to rejoin the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Sale is set to rejoin the Red Sox in Houston on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS after spending the night in the hospital with a minor illness. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, it appears the southpaw will remain on schedule to pitch Game 5 on Thursday.

