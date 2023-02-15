Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that it's "realistic" that Sale (wrist) will be ready to go for Opening Day, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora's comments came after Sale threw his first bullpen session of the spring Wednesday and apparently checked out fine. Sale, who is scheduled to throw another side session Saturday, looks as though he'll be going through a relatively normal throwing progression this spring, despite ending the 2022 campaign on the shelf due to a fractured right wrist that he had surgically repaired. The Red Sox are still likely to proceed cautiously with the southpaw this spring due to his injury history and veteran status, so he may not immediately be worked into Grapefruit League rotation like some of the other pitchers who are competing for roster spots and/or starting roles in camp.