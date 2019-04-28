Red Sox's Chris Sale: Remains winless in 2019

Sale (0-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings in a loss Sunday against the Rays.

Tampa Bay got to Sale early in the ballgame with a two-run homer in the first inning, but he wouldn't surrender an earned run through the next six frames. Despite a solid effort, he was handed his fifth loss of the season. Sale owns a 6.30 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 30 innings this year.