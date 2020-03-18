Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Resumes throwing

Sale (elbow) resumed throwing Wednesday at the Red Sox's spring training facility, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

The health of Sale's elbow remains up in the air despite the fact that he's able to throw. After three opinions on his flexor strain in early March, it was determined that he didn't need Tommy John surgery, but his elbow will need to continue to progress for that to stay true. Even if all goes well with his recovery, it will still take some time before he's ready for game action, though with Opening Day still up in the air, it's conceivable he could be ready by the time play resumes.

