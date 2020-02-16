Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returning to mound work Monday
Sale said he's clear of the pneumonia and is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The veteran left-hander will now look to get back up to full strength after recovering from the bout of pneumonia, which Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports caused him to lose between six and seven pounds. Sale isn't guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day as the Red Sox plan to remain cautious in returning him to the fold, but he is clearly on the right track towards being fully cleared.
