Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns from DL on Sunday

Sale (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday.

The dominant southpaw wound up missing just under two weeks due to a bout of shoulder inflammation. Sale is in the midst of another excellent year, producing a 2.04 ERA and a 13.2 K/9 in 141 frames. He'll make his inaugural start off the DL against Alex Cobb and the last-place Orioles. Brandon Workman was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories