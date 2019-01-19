Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to full strength

Sale isn't expected to face any restrictions in spring training after returning to health, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Sale will be ready to roll for the start of spring training after receiving some much-needed rest. He battled with tendinitis in his shoulder during the 2018 campaign, limiting him to 27 starts. "I feel normal again," stated Sale. "I"m able to throw free and easy and feel loose and kind of have that whip back. It's obviously a nice feeling."