Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to win column with nine-strikeout effort

Sale (12-4) fired six innings of scoreless baseball Friday against the Angels, allowing just four hits, walking two and striking out nine en route to the win.

Although it took 112 pitches to get through six frames, 72 of the southpaw's offerings went for strikes. The fact that the Red Sox offense provided five runs in the top of the first certainly helped his cause, but Sale also held his end of the bargain by not letting any Angels get into scoring position until the fifth inning. Sale continues to thrive in his new environment, as his ERA and K/9 improved further to 2.48 and 12.7, respectively. He'll look to continue his winning ways Wednesday in Seattle.