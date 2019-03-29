Red Sox's Chris Sale: Rocked for three homers

Sale (0-1) gave up seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday. He struck out four and walked two.

Yes, three home runs at the old Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park), including two allowed to Tim Beckham. Citing BrooksBaseball.net, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports that Sale's four-seam fastball averaged 92.9 mph in his Opening Day start. The lefty's fastball was down late last year after he returned from a shoulder injury, but the Red Sox giving Sale a five-year, $150 million extension last week restored confidence in his health to a large extent. Sale will look to get right against the A's in Oakland on Tuesday.