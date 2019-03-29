Red Sox's Chris Sale: Rocked for three homers
Sale (0-1) gave up seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday. He struck out four and walked two.
Yes, three home runs at the old Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park), including two allowed to Tim Beckham. Citing BrooksBaseball.net, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports that Sale's four-seam fastball averaged 92.9 mph in his Opening Day start. The lefty's fastball was down late last year after he returned from a shoulder injury, but the Red Sox giving Sale a five-year, $150 million extension last week restored confidence in his health to a large extent. Sale will look to get right against the A's in Oakland on Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Reaches extension with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Breezes through spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Grapefruit League debut looms•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will throw sim game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Pitching in minors next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...