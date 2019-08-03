Red Sox's Chris Sale: Rocked in second straight start versus Yankees

Sale (5-11) allowed eight runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Sale looked good in the first three innings, allowing only a leadoff homer to D.J. LeMahieu. However, the Yankees reached him for seven runs on seven hits in the fourth including LeMahieu's second homer. While he has a disappointing 4.68 ERA, the left-hander has still generated 193 strikeouts and holds a 1.14 WHIP across 132.2 innings. Sale will draw his next start Thursday at home against the Angels.