Red Sox's Chris Sale: Roughed up by Cleveland on Tuesday
Sale was slammed for seven runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over five innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-10 win over Cleveland. He struck out five.
An anticipated pitcher's duel with Carlos Carrasco instead turned into a classic Fenway Park shootout that saw 10 runners cross the plate in the first two innings and five more score in the ninth. Sale's 20.2-inning scoreless streak was snapped in brutal fashion in his worst start of the year, but expect the lefty to get back on track Sunday at home against his former club, the White Sox.
