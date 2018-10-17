Red Sox's Chris Sale: Ruled out for Game 5 start

Sale will not pitch in Game 5 on Thursday since he's still feeling weak from a stomach illness that put him in the hospital earlier this week, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

There was initial hope that Sale would be ready to start Thursday's contest after coming down with the illness Sunday, though the Red Sox's victory in Game 3 may have played a role in changing manager Alex Cora's thought process regarding the left-hander's availability. Sale was able to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday and tentatively will line up to start Saturday's game back in Boston should the series extend past five games. Look for an update on his status in the coming days.