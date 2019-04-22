Red Sox's Chris Sale: Scheduled start postponed
Sale's scheduled start against the Tigers on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Sale figures to start one of the two games, though the Red Sox have yet to confirm which one. The southpaw has struggled through four starts this season, going 0-4 while posting an 8.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 18 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....