Red Sox's Chris Sale: Scheduled start postponed

Sale's scheduled start against the Tigers on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Sale figures to start one of the two games, though the Red Sox have yet to confirm which one. The southpaw has struggled through four starts this season, going 0-4 while posting an 8.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 18 innings.