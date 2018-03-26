Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session Monday

Sale (hip) is expected to throw an aggressive bullpen session in preparation for his start in the season opener Thursday against the Rays, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

Two days after being struck in the hip by a line drive in his final outing of spring training, Sale seems to be feeling fine, as he was able to throw long toss Sunday without any apparent issues. To make up for his abbreviated Grapefruit League start Saturday, Sale is expected to ramp up his pitch count more than normal during the bullpen session, which should allow him to take on a full innings load Opening Day. It's still worth checking back in on Sale's status after the side session, but he's looking like a safe activation for the first week of the season.