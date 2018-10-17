Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session

Sale (illness) will throw a bullpen session early Wednesday to help determine his potential availability for Thursday's Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale was released from the hospital Monday after being admitted to deal with a stomach illness a day prior. It will likely be a light session for the left-hander with Game 5 coming a day later. For what it's worth, Sale told manager Alex Cora, "I'm good enough [to pitch]" when asked about his health, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The bullpen session should provide better indication regarding where he stands in his recovery from the ailment.