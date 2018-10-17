Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session

Sale (illness) will throw a bullpen session early Wednesday to help determine his potential availability for Thursday's Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale was released from the hospital Monday after being admitted to deal with a stomach illness a day prior. It will likely be a light session for the left-hander with Game 5 coming a day later. For what it's worth, Sale told manager Alex Cora, "I'm good enough [to pitch]" when asked about his health, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The bullpen session should provide better indication regarding where he stands in his recovery from the ailment.

More News
Our Latest Stories