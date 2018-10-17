Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen Wednesday

Sale (illness) will throw a bullpen Wednesday to help determine his potential availability for Game 5, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale was released from the hospital Monday after being admitted to deal with a stomach illness a day prior. It will likely be a light session for the left-hander considering Game 5 is set to follow Thursday. For what it's worth, Sale told manager Alex Cora, "I'm good enough [to pitch]" when asked about his health, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports, but the bullpen session should provide better indication.