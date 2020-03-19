Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for Tommy John surgery

Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

Sale's elbow troubles date back to last season. Tommy John surgery appeared to be on the table back in August and again when the issue return at the start of this month. The procedure was deemed unnecessary both times, and Sale was able to resume throwing Wednesday. His elbow evidently didn't respond well to Wednesday's session, however, as the decision to have him finally undergo the procedure was made just one day later. With a typical recovery timeline, the lefty will miss all of this season and the start of the 2021 campaign as well.

